LIVERPOOL - Brazil star Neymar made a stunning return from injury with a superb goal in their 2-0 friendly victory over Croatia on Sunday. Just 98 days after suffering an injury he feared would keep him out of the upcoming World Cup in Russia, Neymar was back with a bang at Anfield.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward appeared as a half-time replacement for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho as the Selecao stepped up their World Cup preparations. And Neymar needed just 23 minutes to prove how important he is to Brazil's hopes of a sixth world title. Receiving a pass from Philippe Coutinho, Neymar cut into the area, beating Sime Vrsaljko and Duje Caleta-Car with impressive close control and dribbling, before burying a shot into the roof of the goal, via the crossbar, from the edge of the six-yard area.

Neymar ran behind the goal, in front of Anfield's legendary Kop End, and punched the air in obvious delight as he was mobbed by team-mates. The sublime strike leaves Neymar on 54 goals for his national team, one behind Romario, who is third on the country's all-time list, and with only Pele and Ronaldo ahead of him in the Brazil record books. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, on his home ground, completed the victory in stoppage time when he controlled a through ball on his chest and calmly beat the advancing keeper with a delicate lob. Neymar, the world's most expensive player following his blockbuster move from Barcelona last year, had been sidelined since the end of February when he fractured his foot playing for PSG in a league victory against Marseille.

