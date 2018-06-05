Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country, including Lahore, remained in the grip of severe heatwave on Monday with frequent outages and water shortage adding to woes of heat-stricken people.

Experts have predicted the prevailing heatwave will persist during the current week. Dadu remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 50 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Bhakkar, Moenjodaro and Sibbi was recorded 49C, Larkana, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Jaccobabad 48C, Rohri 47C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 42C and 29C, respectively.

Excessive use of air conditioners at offices and homes widened gap between demand and supply, causing increase in loadshedding. Additional burden on transmission system led to frequent tripping that ultimately caused water shortage by affecting operation of Wasa tubewells. People avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. The Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.. The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the current week. However, gusty winds are expected in upper parts of Punjab. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.