KARACHI - A local court on Monday again issued non-bailable warrants for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar and other party leaders in a case pertaining for alleged violation of Section 144 and use of loudspeaker during an election campaign in November 2015. The court fixed July 22 for the next date.

Judicial magistrate East was hearing the case wherein Inquiry Officer IO appeared before the court and submitted that the police conducted several raids but failed to the accused including MQM Pakistan top leaders.

The court again issued non-bailable warrants for arrest against nine leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), including Waseem Akhtar, Dr Farooq Sattar, Muhammad Hussain, Haider Abbas Rizvi, Faisal Sabzwari and Kanwar Naveed Jameel. The court also directed to the IO to produce the accused in the next hearing.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against nine leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for alleged violation of several law provisions during a rally in November 2015 at the Numaish Chowrangi. The protesters were alleged to have violated Section 144 and the provisions of Sindh Sound (Loudspeaker) Act, 2015.

According to the police, they had registered cases against Haider Abbas Rizvi, Dr Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar, Nasreen Jaleel, Mohammad Hussain, Kamaal Pasha, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Faisal Sabzwari.

The court had summoned the alleged violators, but on their failure to appear before the court, it issued non-bailable warrants against them and ordered the investigation officer to arrest the accused and produce them in the next hearing.