Share:

Islamabad-A National University Modern Languages (NUML) student deceived the university administration and his classmates by collecting Rs600,000 from them while pretending to be an army officer, sources said on Monday.

Sources informed The Nation that the Taqi Abbas from the discipline of Electrical Engineering (EE) 8th semester fraudulently took around Rs600,000 from around twenty students including his classmates Kamran Yusuf, Danish Khan and Arbaz Akram.

Sources said that the accused who pretended to be an army officer offered the students their semester and hostel fee on special discounted rate reserved for army officers only.

“Taqi said he is an army officer and can facilitate us in getting discounted rates for university charges,” said a student, who wished not to name.

He said Taqi Abbas had a fake army card and lured more than a dozen students to get their fee which he did not submit in the university account.

According to the police report available with The Nation, three of his classmates gave him three semesters academic and hostel fee to get discount, including one who gave Rs60000 per semester to him

The report said that the accused Taqi Abbas also provided fake receipts of fee submission to his friends against the amount submitted in the bank

However, the students learned about the fraud when the university administration informed them about the huge amount of their outstanding dues, while the receipts provided to students were forged.

“He used counterfeit bank stamps also,” said the source.

The students later on took the accused in their custody and presented him to police requesting the authority to help recover their looted amount.

Meanwhile, sources informed The Nation that the university administration started pressurizing the students for submission of their outstanding dues in collective in limited time.

“In case of non-submission of dues, students won’t be allowed to sit in exams,” source said.

Talking to The Nation, NUML spokesperson Mohammad Bilal said that Taqi Abbas deceived a number of students and students.

He added that the university administration has formed two committees to probe the matter and will soon present their report.