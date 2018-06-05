Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government Monday banned pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali (RA). A notification issued in this regard.

Youm-e-Ali is observed on Ramazan 21 every year to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA). The ban has been imposed citing prevailing law and order situation in the province; however, cellular services are also expected to be suspended in the city in light of Youm-e-Ali.

“Whereas, the additional inspector general of police Karachi and DIG Hyderabad have reported that the Youm-e-Ali will be observed on 21st Ramadan and intensive religious activities such as Majalis and processions will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In view of the security threats on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali, both the quarters have requested to impose ban on pillion riding on Ramazan 21,” the notification reads. “Now therefore, the government of Sindh in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC hereby imposed ban on pillion riding of motorcycles and scooters on Youm-e-Ali all over the province of Sindh.”

However, the pillion riding will not be inapplicable to “women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services.”