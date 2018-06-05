Share:

KAMALIA - Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb called a meeting of the officials concerned to review arrangements for the upcoming elections here the other day.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Education Officer ARO Tanweer Ahmad Ghazali, Kamalia Assistant Education Officer Ch Azeem Arshad and others. During the meeting, the officers reviewed preparations for the forthcoming general election.

AC Hafiz Najeeb said that the administration would utilise all available resources and potential capabilities for fair and transparent elections. “All the laws, including the election code of conduct, will be strictly implemented,” the AC vowed.