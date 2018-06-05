Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal on Monday constituted a Committee having equal representation of the Opposition and Treasury members of the outgoing Assembly to appoint a caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

The Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (tomorrow) to evolve consensus over one name.

Speaker will refer the matter to the Election Commission for decision within two days if the Committee failed to agree over some name.

The Assembly Committee consists of six members, three each taken from the government and the Opposition.

Rana Sanaullah, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Khawaja Imran Nazir will be representing the government side while the Opposition has nominated Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Shoaib Siddiqui and Sibtain Khan for the purpose.

Earlier, the matter of nominating a caretaker Chief Minister was referred to committee on Sunday last after the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid failed to achieve any breakthrough.

PTI has short-listed two names for the caretaker slot. They include: political analyst, Hasan Askari Rizvi and senior colomnist and former PML-N Parliamentarian, Ayaz Amir. The PML-N, on the other hand, is yet to choose two names to be sent to the Committee.

The government side is pondering over the names of Justice (Retd) Sair Ali, former naval chief Zakaullah, former IG Punjab, Tariq Saleem Dogar and former Intelligence Bureau Chief, Aftab Sultan.