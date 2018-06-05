Share:

SIALKOT - The Rangers and India’s BSF held a sector-commander level flag meeting at Octroi post in Suchetgarh area of RS Pura sector Monday evening to restore sanity on the border after clashes claimed more lives on both sides of the border.

The Rangers had requested for the flag meeting, a BSF official claimed.

BSF official Ram Awtar said, “Three sector commanders of the BSF Jammu frontier participated at the sector commander-level flag meeting. Pakistan Rangers were led by a sector commander and wing commanders. Deputy inspector general PS Dhiman led the BSF.”

“Meeting went off in a conducive atmosphere with the prime focus to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border. It was further decided to hold next meeting on June 21,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) continued unprovoked intensified mortar shelling on the Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat Sector of Sialkot Working Boundary, targeting the civilian population.

Indian BSF resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling late on Sunday night, which remained continued almost the whole night intermittently.

According to the senior officials of the Punjab Rangers, the Punjab Rangers retaliated instantly and effectively besides giving the answer to the enemy in befitting manner, making the Indian guns silent there. The Indian BSF targeted the civilian population. Dozens of houses were badly damaged with the mortar shells fired by Indian BSF.

According to the affected people, several cattle were killed or injured critically in the Indian shelling. However, no loss of human life or injury was reported.

The local people affected from Indian shelling started to shift towards safer places in and around the Sialkot city.

OUR STAFF REPORTER/Agencies