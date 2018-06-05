Share:

LAHORE - Reham Khan on Monday denied an earlier allegation by Fawad Chaudhry of having met Maryam Nawaz, daughter of PTI chief Imran Khan's political rival Nawaz Sharif.

The former journalist and author remained at the centre of controversy after the manuscript of Reham’s book was leaked online, which irked several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an ‘agenda’ ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In an interview to a private television channel, Reham refuted allegations of receiving money from Shehbaz Sharif.

"The accusation of receiving money from Shehbaz is incorrect, I never met him or Maryam," she said, threatening to take the accusers to court.

Reham also requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of the issue.

"I cannot understand why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is apprehensive about my book," she said in the interview.

Aiming the guns at her former spouse, Reham said Imran had not fulfilled requirements of Articles 62 and 63, as he hid their marriage for two months.

She also criticised Imran over the recent nominations of candidates for caretaker chief minister for Punjab, for which the party has come under fire after it withdrew the name of its proposed candidate Nasir Khosa.

Reham also questioned allegations of writing the book on a hidden Agenda.

Responding to PTI spokesman Chaudhry's claims on Twitter that "the whole book [written by Reham] is an exercise to demolish only real opposition," she said: "How will my book affect outcome of elections."

‘Why did Reham think of writing the book close to the election?”

Responding to Reham Khan’s allegation that PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not fulfil requirements of Article 62 and 63, party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry asserted that this was not the first time the PML-N had used women during the elections.

Speaking to Geo News, Chaudhry questioned why Reham did not think of writing a book three years earlier and waited for the elections. “It is obvious she is working on the agenda given by someone. “

“The party will be upset when the former wife of our leader is used against him”.