Share:

Rawalpindi-The parents, relatives and other area residents on Monday placed the dead body of a 14 year old boy on GT Road and staged a protest demonstration against police for not arresting his killers.

The infuriated protestors also blocked GT Road for all kinds of traffic movement putting the commuters into great trouble in scorching heat. They demanded Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to take notice of brutal killing of the young boy.

On Sunday, a citizen Aqeel Ahmed has lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan stating he is a jeweller and his son Zeeshan Aqeel has also been working with him to make gold ornaments. He added that one of customers Arslan Javed called his son to come to the underpass to recieve an order for some gold ornaments. Zeeshan went to underpass to meet Arslan but did not return. In the evening, the bullet-riddled body of Zeeshan was recovered from Mahndar Road near Bochal by police while his Suzuki carry vehicle and three gold chains were also found missing, Aqeel told police. The applicant requested police to register a case and arrest the killer of his son. Police registered murder case and began investigation with no arrest so far.

“Arrest the killers of Zeeshan” and “Police are showing no interest in murder case” were the slogans chanted by the protestors. “I have no enmity with anyone. My son was killed without any reason. Police are not arresting his killers,” said Aqeel Ahmed while talking to media men. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to negotiate the protestors but the mob refused to open the road for traffic.

Meanwhile, an 18 year old youngster drowned in Khalabutt Dam within limits of Police Station Gujar Khan. The deceased was identified as Adnan.

According to sources, Adnan was swimming in the dam when he drowned. Rescuers fished out his dead body and shifted to hospital for autopsy.

On the other hand, a married woman was gunned down by unknown assailants at her doorstep within precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni. Police registered a murder case and took her husband into custody for investigation. According to details, the lady was returning to home after leaving her son in a nearby academy when she was shot into head. “A single bullet was fired into the woman’s temple that led to her instant death,” said a police officer.