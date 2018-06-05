Share:

SIALKOT - The morale of PML-N leaders and activists has increased ahead of the 2018 general elections after the Supreme Court declared former federal minister Kh Asif qualified for contesting election.

The SC declared null and void the verdict of Islamabad High Court regarding the disqualification of Khawaja Asif.

Now, Asif is back to Sialkot’s politics as he will contest the 2018 general elections from his constituency. He has been unbeatable in Sialkot as he has won for five times the general elections held in 1993, 1997, 2002, 2008 and 2013.

Now, he is hopeful to win the 2018 general elections from Sialkot besides completing his double hat trick.

According local observers, the PML-N bigwig will give very tough time to the PTI’s aspirant candidate Usman Dar.

Khawaja Asif, while addressing the party workers at PML-N House Paris Road Sialkot, thanked the voters and supporters for supporting him.

He said that the people of Sialkot always voted for him by showing their complete trust and confidence on him. He said that the people of Sialkot were with him and he would win the 2018 general elections with the power of the votes.

Sialkot city has 24 urban union councils, out of which the PML-N had won 21 seats while the PTI could won only three seats during the Local Bodies elections. PTI had lost in Sialkot city’s Muhammadpura union council, where the PTI’s Jinnah House was located. However, both the PML-N and PTI are ready to lock their horns besides giving a very tough time to each other.

Meanwhile, District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad and MPA Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich called on former foreign minister Khawaja Asif at his residence in Sialkot Cantt. They discussed in details the prevailing political scenario in Sialkot district.

KIDNAPPING: Some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped a local labourer’s young daughter at gunpoint from house in village Ghukal-Daska. Police have registered a case with no recovery or arrest.

Meanwhile, police arrested Adeel for killing his wife Noureen for honour in Pasrur city. Police said that the accused has confessed to killing his wife by strangulating her and later he staged a drama that she committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan. He said that his wife, a nurse at a private hospital, had developed illicit relations with some. Thus, he killed her by strangulating her. She was mother of a minor daughter. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a murder case.