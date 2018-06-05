Share:

Salah included in final Egypt WC squad

CAIRO - Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was included Monday in Egypt's 2018 World Cup squad despite still underdoing treatment for a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final, the Egyptian Football Association said. Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, was forced out of the final in tears last month clutching his left shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. Salah has undergone treatment in Valencia, Spain, in the hope of playing a role in Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup since 1990. On Wednesday, the federation had said Salah would be out for "not more" than three weeks, meaning he could miss Egypt's opening World Cup Group A fixture against Uruguay on June 15.–AFP

Murray still eyeing grass-court return

LONDON - Andy Murray is still targeting the grass-court season for his comeback after stepping up his rehabilitation following a long injury lay-off, according to his mother Judy. The British former world No 1 has been out of action since last July with a hip injury that eventually required surgery in January. His target for a return was the British summer -- including Wimbledon -- but recent reports suggested that was in doubt. Judy Murray said her son was now back on the practice courts, though she warned he would not rush back. "He's doing the rehabilitation," she told BBC Sport. "He's been back on the court in the last couple of days. His goal was always to try and be ready for the grass-court season and that is still his goal, so fingers crossed. "He will be guided by his body and how he feels."–AFP

583 XI win Bahria Cricket Tournament

LAHORE – 583 XI defeated Bhimbhir XI by 25 runs in the final to win the 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament here at the Bahria Cricket Stadium. Batting first, 583 XI scored 49 runs while in reply, Bhimbhir XI could score 24 runs. Bahria Town Lahore Executive Director Brig (R) Khalil Ullah Butt was the chief guest at the final while Director Athar Associates Bahria Town Lahore Mian Usman and Ejaz Hashmi from Hashmi Traders were the guests of honor. In the end, the chief guest awarded winning trophy and cash prize of Rs 100,000 to the winners while runners-up Bhimbhir XI received Hashmi Traders-sponsored motorbike. The third position holders Panther XI won Bahria Cinegold Cinema tickets. Earlier in the second semifinal, 583 XI beat Panther XI to qualify for the final against Bhimbhir XI.–Staff Reporter

Sixth season of F4F programme from 8th

LAHORE - The sixth season of the Football for Friendship (F4F) programme will be held in Moscow from June 8 to 15. According to F4F Pakistan head Fahad Khan, young F4F prgoramme participants Dennis Aladyev (Penza) and Daniel Korobkov (Moscow) briefed about the history and significance of the unique Nine Values Cup award, and how they are preparing for the major events of the programme during a press conference. “The Nine Values Cup will be awarded to one of the 32 national football teams participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The winner of the award will be determined by voting of young ambassadors from 211 countries and regions of the world: from June 9 to 11 at the international friendship camp. “The young participants of the programme will determine the top 3 national teams. The results will be announced on June 13 at the International Children's Forum Football for Friendship, and a hand author's copy of the Cup, made by the famous German sculptor Achim Ripperger, will be included in the permanent exhibition of the Museum of the Russian Football Union from June 2018,” they added. The Nine Values Cup is a unique trophy that celebrates the main nine values of the programme – friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions and honour. The event was attended by the First Vice President, Chairman of Technical Committee of Russian Football Union (RFU) Nikita Simonyan, RFU Deputy General Director Alexander Zorkov, Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) Executive Director Sergey Cheban, RFU Deputy General Director on international issues Ekaterina Fedyshina, Russian youth team senior coach Alexander Kerzhakov. –Staff Reporter