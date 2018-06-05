Share:

ISLAMABAD - The tea imports into the country witnessed increase of 9.04 percent

during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as against the corresponding

period of last year. The tea imports into the country during July-April (2017-18) were recorded at $492.982 million against the imports of $452.112 million during July-April (2016-17), according to PBS. In terms of quantity, the tea imports, however, witnessed negative growth of 4.32 percent by declining from imports of 170,987 metric tons last year to 163,598 metric tons during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.