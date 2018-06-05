Share:

SIALKOT - Two cousins were killed and two others injured seriously in a fatal accident between two motorcycles near village Toweriyaanwala on main Daska-Pasrur Road here Monday.

Two motorcycles collided with each other due to speeding, killing Ali Hassan and Muhammad Hussain on the spot, besides injuring seriously Ali Raza and Afaq Rafiq. The deceased youth belonged to village Kotli Bawa Faqeer Chand, Pasrur tehsil. The rescuers shifted the injured to Pasrur THQ Hospital in critical condition.

A youth namely Muzamal Akbar (22) drowned in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska while bathing. He was resident of Mandraanwala-Daska. The Rescue 1122 fished out his dead body.

He was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Mandraanwala-Daska amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended his funeral.

COMPENSATION: District administration has given Rs0.5 million financial compensation cheques each to the grieved families of Fazalaan Bibi and Nargis Fatima who were martyred during Indian shelling on Sialkot border village Kachchi on Sunday. People attended their funerals and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.