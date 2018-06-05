Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in academia and research.

The MoU was duly signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar and GCWUF Vice Chancellor Dr Naureen Aziz Qureshi at the UAF.

UAF Director External Linkages Dr Rasheed, GCWUF Additional Registrar Zill-i-Huma Nazili, Dr Iftilkhar and other notables also attended the meeting. It was agreed that they would exchange the scientific information, academia, material and publications.

They will also collaborate in exchange of academic staff for teaching and research activities. International seminars, workshops and conferences will be carried out.

Dr Iqbal said that there was need to work jointly for the problems of the mankind.

He was of the view that the collaborated efforts would pave the way for the development and prosperity and to fight the challenges of the modern era. He commented that in the modern era, only knowledge-based economies were proving their mettle and processing leaps and bounds.

He urged the teaching staff to work with dedication and hardworking for the noble cause. Dr Naureen Aziz said that we could not move the country to the new height of progress without quality education and skilled manpower. She said the city was having numerous educational and research institutions.

She urged all institutions to work jointly especially in problem solving research for the betterment in the lives of the common person.