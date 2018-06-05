Share:

MITHI - The government functionaries have failed to provide the canal water in Thar while and Tharis have been left at the mercy of the ground water through RO plants or the brackish deep wells while the firm has warned government to either issue the payment or be ready for the shuttling down the RO plants.

The private firm has announced to shutdown plants after they failed to get their dues from concerned government functionaries for past dozen of months.

The report of the survey of 660 water schemes has revealed that people of desert region have only been left with the option of getting water from Solar Reverse Oasis Plants as thirty seven water supply schemes were lying nonfunctional.

Rest of others were facing the acute water crises while 479 RO plants were providing the water to over 0.16 million people living in the desert region.

The survey report said 79 water supply schemes meant to be provided with canal water but half of them were non-functional while others were facing the acute water canal shortage mainly non-release of water in the only irrigation outlet of the district, Rand Minor.

The survey teams found 116 RO plants were out of order due to tampering by the villagers when 513 plants running under the Special Initiative Department, while Sindh Coal Authority was assigned to run and maintain 60 plants while six were found non-functional due to number of the reasons.

DC Thar sent the detailed report of waterworks of the commission some days back for the further orders from the water commission. The officials said that the process of the survey took around one month.

Here it may also be mentioned that in the recent week three women and a young boy lost their lives in search of the water, they fell in the deep well in the rain-dependent arid zone of the country.

Sources said that despite confirmation received in writing from Thar deputy commissioner after conducting comprehensive survey of each and every water scheme in Thar on the directives of the Water Commission which revealed that 80 percent RO plants were operational, but the relevant government functionaries were reluctant to release payment to the contractor of the company which was successfully operating those RO plants without getting payment for the last eleven months.

The villagers talking to this reporter expressed their deep concerns and informed this inscribe that canal water was not available for the last several months and they were totally dependent on solar RO plant as a only source of water in region.

They urged the government to ensure the uninterrupted supply of water from the plants while the water experts were of the opinion that there was the need of the hour of to install more RO plants both in the desert region and other parts facing the worst water crises.