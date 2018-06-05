Share:

LONDON - England seamer Chris Woakes has joined Ben Stokes on the injury list for next weekend's one-day international against Scotland. Woakes, who will be replaced by Tom Curran in the squad to play in Edinburgh, left the field late in England's series-levelling Test win over Pakistan at Headingley on Sunday with a thigh injury. England Cricket confirmed on its Twitter account on Monday that the bowler would not be travelling for the one-off match next Sunday. "Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the Scotland ODI with tightness in his right quad," the statement said.