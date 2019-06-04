Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police have busted a three-member gang of dacoits and recovered stolen cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle, looted valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements. He said that DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to SP Industrial Area Muhammad Aamir Khan Naizi to ensure arrest of those involved in incidents of dacoity and street crime. He constituted a special team under supervision of DSP (I-9) Fida Hussain Satti including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf and ASIs Zulfqar Ali, Iftikhir Ahmed and others.

The team worked hard and succeeded in busting a gang of dacoits. They were Afghan nationals and identified as Janat Gul s/o Khan Shah Resident of Kabul Afghanistan and Saqib-Ullah s/o Noor Muhammad resident of Dhoke Hussu Rawalpindi. The police team also recovered four snatched mobile phones, a 125cc motorcycle, cash and weapons from their possession.

Cases have been registered against them in the Sabzi Mandi police station and further investigation is underway. During the initial interrogation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and street crime in various areas of the twin cities.

Furthermore, the police team also arrested a thief namely Khan Muhammad s/o Abdul Ghani resident of Niazi Colony Tarnol Islamabad and recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.

A case has been registered against him in the same police station and further investigation is underway.