KARACHI-Roadside Iftar distribution from people on different Karachi roads is unique trend of the city but this Ramazan also witnessed a show of interfaith harmony when many non-Muslims also joined the tradition.

A group of Hindu community youngsters could be seen on the road leading towards Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre before Iftar time.

They were making packets filled with juices, fruits and other items to be distributed among the commuters, who would be late to reach to their destination and had to break their fast in the way.

Prakash Jha, a volunteer making arrangements for the distribution said that it was not about any religion but humanity. “We are doing this to serve humanity and send a message of unity among the countrymen,” he said.

Meena Kumari said that they had the same respect for Ramzan as of Muslims and avoids eating anything before their Muslim friends.

“Being a Hindu we want to show our respect for Muslims by avoiding taking food before them and distributing Iftar among the commuters,” she said.

A Muslim volunteer also among the distributors said that their effort was aimed at giving a message of equality, peace and love to masses. “The people of Karachi wantsto give message of tolerance on the occasion of Ramzan through this Iftar distribution,” he said.

Saint Patrick Cathedral Father Mario was also among the ones who distributed Iftar items among the people gathered at JDC Dastarkhuwan.

JDC Zafar Abbas applauded the passion of the Father Mario and said that he had brought juices and gifts and other items on behalf of the cardinal.

“This is the passion that this city has that everybody is trying to spread peace and love irrespective of his religion and other differences,” he said.

Another show of inter-faith harmony was witnessed in the city on Thursday away from main city in North Nazimabad locality, where St Jude’s cathedral hold a Iftar for the local clerics, and the leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Jamiat Ulema Pakistan-Fazl.

The area in which the church is located once remained a hotbed of militants and political rivals who were engaged in rivalries on the basis of religion, caste and creed and had led to the killing of several people in and around North Nazimabad.

The event was not only an interfaith event but was also able to provide opportunity to the political rivals in the area to sit together. The parish priest Father Augustin Soares while welcoming his guests shed light on the importance of the month of Ramzan as a time for blessing.

We all belong to this land. We are all Pakistanis. We all share each other’s happiness and worries,” he added underscoring the need for forging interfaith harmony in the country.