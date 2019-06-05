Share:

MABAD: - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will conduct practical exams of its F.Sc program for the Semester Autumn 2018 from June 24.

The exams will continue till July 5 at Exam Centers set up at various cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad. According to Controller Exams Sohail Nazir Rana, roll number slips have been sent by post to all the concerned students at their given addresses. The schedule of these exams has also been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The exams are schedule to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours. For further information, the students could contact the relevant regions or the office of Controller of Exams on telephone no. 051-9250051, 051-9057648.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, necessary steps have been taken to facilitate the students, setting the centers at the nearest places of students’ residence or work station. Meanwhile, it was also announced that the exams of the relevant academic programs for Lahore region which were postponed earlier due to the local holiday will now take place on June 15 (Saturday).