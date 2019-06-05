Share:

London - Having won their respective first matches rather impressively, both Bangladesh and New Zealand will want to stamp their authority when they lock horns at The Oval on Wednesday, 5 June.

New Zealand were ruthless in their first game, the bowlers bundling Sri Lanka out for 136 in Cardiff and their openers then gallopping past the total effortlessly. They’ll be riding high on confidence after that display.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, didn’t have it quite as easy against South Africa but came off with a stunning 21-run win to show that they are not at the tournament to just make up the numbers. The biggest positive for Bangladesh was their batting as they raked up 330/6 against one of the most formidable bowling attacks in the tournament. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim made seventies, but there were other key contributions from the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah, who will be keen to perform against New Zealand too.

Still, they will be wary of New Zealand’s swing-focused bowling attack. Lateral movement has caused Bangladesh batsmen a lot of trouble in recent years, and if Trent Boult and Co. are able to generate some at The Oval, it will be a real test for Bangladesh. Unless rain should play spoilsport, one of these two teams will become the first to bring up more than one win in the tournament. In a competition so intense, that early advantage will be much desired. One of the pillars of Bangladesh cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim has often played the role of an anchor with the bat. His strike-rate has been a subject of some question, but against South Africa he showed that he can adapt and play with more fluency. It will be crucial for Bangladesh that he maintains his form.

The stylish opener put on a real display in his side’s tournament opener against Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 73 off just 51 balls. Guptill was one of New Zealand’s key performers in the 2015 World Cup when they made it to the final. The team will be pleased about the start he’s had in the tournament. He has an opportunity to build on that when he faces Bangladesh against whom he averages just under 61. There is forecast for good cloud coverage, which should give seam bowlers something to look forward to on a surface that otherwise favours batsmen. Thankfully, chances of rain are slim for most part of the day.