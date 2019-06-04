Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and special deployment will be made to guard worship places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a spokesman of the city police, following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has devised a security plan.

As per the plan, 3000 policemen would perform security duties during Eid days and guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and Imambargahs. The police officials have been assigned security duties at 1023 mosques, 33 Imambargahs and other open places.

Special security arrangements have been made for Faisal Mosque while special police pickets would be erected around there. The bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregations. Beat systems have been introduced for security at main shopping centres, markets and additional deployment of policemen would be ensured for security. The contingents of mobile reserve police would be part of the security measures at important shopping centers including Jinnah Super, Super market, F-7, F-10 and Aabpara markets.

Policemen have been assigned duties at bus stands, graveyards and railway stations along with metro stations. The policemen force would also patrol all sectors in the federal capital while contingents of Pakistan Rangers and police commandoes will assist police in these security duties.

Special directives have been issued to Islamabad police to remain on high alert and fully prepared and vigilant to avert any untoward situation in the capital during Eid days. In this regard, all wings of Islamabad police will coordinate with each other.

Special patrolling and vigilance plan has also been chalked out for the city following which CTF police commandoes, Eagle and Falcon vehicles will remain on high alert to tackle any untoward incident. Various police teams have been constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas.

Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, security measures have also been taken at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Yasmin Garden, Monal, Lake View Park, Chattar Park and Centauras. The mobile patrols and squads would remain present at prominent points during the Eid congregations.

The patrolling vehicles, Eagle force and other security officials deployed at mosques, Imambargahs and other places of worship will take notice of beggars moving around these places and shift them to concerned police stations.

As part of the security measures, police pickets have been erected at all important entry and exit points for checking of vehicles.

DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed has directed all police officials to ensure objective patrolling and maintain high vigilance around worship places. He has appealed the citizens to also remain vigilant against suspicious elements and inform local police or Rescue 15 in case of observing any suspect.