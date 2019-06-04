Share:

KARACHI- The people belonging to the Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated Eid-ul Fitr countrywide on Tuesday.

On this eve, Eid prayers were offered in various cities including Karachi, attended by a large number of people belonging to the Bohra community.

Special prayers were also offered for the country’s prosperity, sovereignty and law, order by the community. However, people embraced each other in a traditional way during the celebration of the Bohra community.

Eid-ul-Fitr was also celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the provincial government announced to celebrate Eid in the wake of testimonies for the Shawwal moon sighting. Eid prayers were offered in Peshawar and other cities of the provincial.

Governor KP Shah Farman offered Eid prayers at the Governor House, as residents of the province also went to mosques to offer Eid prayers today.