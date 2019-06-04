Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, local police and Islamabad Traffic Police have joined hands to ensure that there are no traffic jams, particularly at the ICT’s exit points this Eid.

The CDA will ensure removal of encroachments, police will ensure that police pickets work speedily and tourists are not teased at the exit points.

According to officials, in the next few days, one million people are expected to cross Murree Road near Bara Kahu in the suburbs of the capital.

The city magistrates will ensure that no one creates any situation at any place. Traffic police will ensure that there is smooth flow especially on busy roads.

The officials said that the Interior Ministry has issued strict directions that there should be no hurdles for motorists this time.

The DIG Islamabad police and the Deputy Commissioner held several coordination meeting on the subject.

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration is expecting that people will support them.

The traders of Bara Kahu Bazar have also been asked to cooperate and ensure that there are no illegal parkings or encroachments on the main road.

The Islamabad Transport Authority is also negotiating with the public transport union to cooperate and ensure that tourists are looked after. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi distruct administration has decided to depute 300 personnel throughout the route to Murree and Galiat for protection of the tourists.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 4 bikers for one-wheeling in the area of police station Shalimar.

The police patrols were screening main roads for the violations, according to the officials.

It is to mention here that the district administration, a day earlier, had banned one-wheeling on the city roads to avoid loss of precious human lives on the occasion of Eid.