Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a swipe at the former rulers for what he their failure to deliver. “Cosmetic measures were adopted in the past while the masses were badly ignored due to the wrong policies of the past rulers,” he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. Usman Buzdar said that PTI government was rectifying the past mistakes but it would take some time. “We don’t have any other agenda and we are selflessly serving the people. We have burnt the midnight oil for public service”, observed.Also, CM Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the JI leader Dr Waseem Akhtar. The CM prayed for the departed soul. He also paid tributes to the deceased, saying that Dr Waseem Akhtar was a patriotic Pakistani and his services will be remembered forever.