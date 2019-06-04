Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the people on Eid.

In a message, he said: “Eidul Fitr is an occasion of thankfulness and today we should also include the poor and needy in our happiness. Public welfare tops the PTI priority list.”

He continued: We should also remember the great sacrifices of our martyrs on this day and it is our collective responsibility to include the families of martyrs in happiness. “We are standing by the families of martyrs. This day requires that we should shun all our differences and promote love and happiness. We should also make a commitment to serve the ailing humanity, the CM concluded.

Murree traffic

management plan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take concrete steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic in tourist cities of Punjab, especially Murree.

The CM directed that effective measures should be taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Islamabad-Murree route.

He said: “Citizens going to Murree should not face any difficulty. A proper plan should be put in place to guide citizens and special arrangements should be made to ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around Murree.”

The CM stressed traffic police should devise a special strategy to ensure smooth flow of traffic in all cities of the province and senior police officers should personally supervise traffic arrangements.

He directed that excellent steps should be undertaken to ensure effective traffic management in Lahore, Murree and other big cities and comprehensive planning should be done to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Separately, CM Buzdar ordered the police to crackdown on people involved in doing wheelie on Eid.

He said that permission cannot be accorded for putting lives at risk. “People involved in violation of law would be punished.

The CM directed that special teams should be constituted for the purpose. He also issued directives to take action against underage drivers.