It has been reported by hospital officials that more than 8,000+patients have stormed to seek medical assistance as they have had complaints of either gastroenteritis, gut infections, severe stomach pains, vomiting as after-effects of overeating. Confirmed by Federal Government Hospital- Polyclinic spokesperson says that this year, a rise of 4% has been seen in the total number of patients who were brought to the hospital’s emergency in Ramazan as compared to last year. The obsession of people for oily foods can be seen on food streets as the roads are packed at iftar time.

People of our nation should be educated about the importance of health. We should avoid oily foods and try to eat as healthy as possible. Switching from oily to healthy foods helps us in maintaining our health in Ramazan. Thus, health is a blessing that should not be taken for granted.

HOOR UL AIN KHALID,

Karachi, May 31.