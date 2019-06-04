Share:

LAHORE - Exodus concluded on Tuesday with departure of around five million people to their hometowns for celebrating Eidul Fitr with dear and near ones.

According to some estimates, more than five million people leave Lahore twice in a year on Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha.

Employees, government and private, and students have already left the City. Businessmen and those working at shops always wait till sighting of moon to earn maximum on the holly occasion. Those who failed to get conveyance for hometowns on chand raat, though less in numbers, will leave the City today (Wednesday).

The federal and Punjab government have announced four holidays (from Tuesday to Friday) but majority of the government employees will enjoy nine days holidays (from Saturday to next Sunday) by taking one or two vacations from their respective departments.

Federal government employees have two holidays in a week against the Punjab government servants who have only Sunday off.

The Lahore Railways Station was packed with passengers as most families with children and luggage prefer trains for travelling.

Huge rush was witnessed at bus terminals and City’s entry/exit point. Some passengers made usual complaints of extra charging by the transporters and some were angry on unavailability of seats.

The entrance and exit points of the provincial metropolis witnessed huge rush and long queues of private and public vehicles which caused traffic jam for hours. Passengers remained stranded for two to three hours at Thoker Niaz Beg, Sherakot, Ravi Toll Plaza and Ferozepur Road.

Like the last couple of days, transporters continued to fleece the hapless passengers by charging extra fare, double on certain routes.

The standard bus companies including Daewoo, Faisal Movers, Ali Travels, Bilal Daewoo, Niazi Transpor, Skyways, however, charged the already fixed fares. The seats were hardly available at the said bus terminals. So passengers went to General Bus Stand, Sherakot, Yadgar Chowk and Thoker Niaz Beg bypass to pick any vehicle available at time. They faced severe trouble from the overcharging mafia at the points and paid double fare to reach at their destination. “I pay Rs1000 for Multan while the normal fare is Rs600,” said Muhammad Amin, who boarded a bus at Thokar bypass. Another passenger complained about transporters charging extra fare for the luggage. Transporters claimed that they charge extra fare due to the reason that almost all buses return back to Lahore without any passenger.