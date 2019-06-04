Share:

KARACHI-Provincial Ministers Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, while congratulating their country fellow men, on the eve of the Eid –ul- Fitar, prayed for prosperity, development, solidarity, harmony, peace, love and welfare of Pakistan.

In their separate statements issued here, they said that Eid-ul-Fitar is festival full of joys and happiness, teaches us the lesson of harmony, love and peace and it is an occasion to distribute happiness among their brethren without any discrimination. We all need to work for the progress of the country.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the Muslim brethren to include minorities living in Pakistan in general and of Sindh particularly in their joys and happiness because the minorities had played a vital role in progress of country.