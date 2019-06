Share:

KARACHI-Different mosques in the metropolis have announced timings of Eid-ul Fitr.

According to a compiled data of timings available, the prayers would be offered in different mosques as per following scheduled timing.

6:00am:

Madina Masjid, Block ‘C’, Adamjee Nagar; Jamia Masjid Kanzul Iman, Gru Mandir; Zainab Masjid, Jamshid Road No 2; Badar Masjid, Paper Market, Light House; KPT ground, Kharadar;

6:30am:

Yaseen Zuberi Park, Jamshed Road; Aab-i-Kousar Masjid, Shed Foundation, Sector 11/C, North Karachi; Jamia Masjid Muslim Town, North Karachi; Khatoon-i-Jnnat Park, Hussainabad; Shaheed Masjid, Kharadar;

6:45am:

Markazi Eidgah ground, St- 8 block 4, Gulshan-i-Iqbal

7:00am:

Adamjee Community Centre, Block ‘B’ Adamjee Nagar; Tajdar-i-Madina, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Block 14: Bilal Masjid, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Block 7; Masjid Amjadi Darul Uloom Amjadia; Memon Eidgah Ground, Siddiqabad; Jamia Masjid Central Fire Brigade near Civil Hospital; Masjid Ismail Geega, Jamshed Road; Madni Eidgah Maidan near Madni Masjid, behind Jacob Line; Akhwand Masjid Kharadar;

7:15am:

Hira Masjid, Model Colony;

7:30am:

Eidgah Madressah Mazharul Uloom, Shah Wali Ullah Road, Khadda, Lyari; Madni Jamia Masjid Block ‘N’ North Nazimabad Town; Jamia Masjid Tayyaba, Block D, North Nazimabad; Memon Masjid Muslehuddin, Garden, Kharadar; Qadria Masjid, Quaid Park, Malir; Eidgah Waheedabad, Gulbahar; Jamia Masjid Awais Qarni, Manora; Kutchi Memon Masjid Gari Khata, Light House; Rehmat Masjid Bheem Pura; Eidgah Maidan, Mumtaz Nagar, B’ Area, Malir; Sabri Masjid, Ranchhore Line; Jamia Masjid Keamari Jakson Market; Faizan Jeelan Masjid, Clifton; Jamia Memon Masjid, Pahari Wali; Aqsa Masjid Regal Chowk; Jamia Masjid Mohammadi Moosa Lane; Markazi Eidgah Ground, Arfaat Town, Quaidabad.

7:45am:

Masjid Aqsa Block 15, FB Area; Majid Mustafa Block 14, FB Area; Jamia Masjid Chishtia, Shah Faisal Colony No 4; Jamia Masjid Kausar, Shah Faisal Colony No 4;

8:00am:

Jamia Masjid Sakina Sultan. Phase VIII, DHA; Markazi Jamia Masjid Thanvi, Jacob Line; Jamia Masjid Farooqia, Shah Faisal Colony No 4; Jamia Gulzar-i-Habib, Labour Colony, SITE; Jamia Ghosia, Sheerazia, Bin Qasim; Jamia Masjid Mustafa, Shershah; Jamia Masjid Bagh-i-Malir, Block C, Kala Board; Eidgah Paposh Nagar near Qabristan; Kutchi Memon Masjid, Saddar; Jamia Masjid Babul Islam Hanfia, Nizami Road, Jacob Line; Jamia Masjid Maryam, Mehran Town, Korangi; Darulsalah Masjid, Behind Jutt Line; Jamia Masjid Noor Mohammadi, Sector 11 ½ , Orangi; Jamia Masjid Tayyaba, Landhi No1; Jamia Masjid Al-Hilal, Korangi No 6; Memon Masjid, Memon Nagar, Gulzar-i-Hijri; Osmania Masjid, Jacob Line;

8:30am:

Nishtar Park; Eidgah Shuhda-i-Meelad; Preedy Street, Jacob Line; Markazi Eidgah, Imam Ahmed Raza Ground, Korangi No 2; Aqsa Eidgah, Stadium, Khokhrapar No 1; Jamia Masjid Qutub Rabbani, Dargah Ashrafia, Gulbahar; Jamia Masjid Jeelani North Karachi; Jamia Masjid Noor-i-Haram, Sindhi Hotel, Liaquatabad; Jamia Masjid Mullah Umar, Aath Chowk, Lyari; Masjid Gulzar-i-Habib, Eidgah, Manzoor Colony; Jamia Masjid Alqadri, Ittehad Town; Jamia Nooria Rizvia, Kehkashan, Clifton.

9:00am:

Jamia Masjid Gulzar-i-Habib, Soldier Bazar; Anees Fatima Masjid, Jamshed Road No 3; Charso Quarters, Gulbahar No 2; Markazi Jamia Masjid Noor-i-Mustafa, Sector 4/B, Surjani; Bunyadi Masjid, M.A. Jinnah Road; Hanfia Masjid, Court Road. 10am: Qadri Masjid, Soldier Bazar.

Fiqh-i-Jafria

7:00am: Masjid Shah-i-Khorasan.

7:15am: Bargah-i-Hussaini, Block 2, PECH Society;

7:30am: Imambargah Almustafa Isna Ashari, Pipri Railway Station, Bin Qasim; Masjid Najaf, Karsaz, Habib Ibrahim Rahmatullah Road;

8:00am: Masjid-i-Raza, New Rizvia Society, Scheme 33, Masjid-i-Yasrab, Defence Phase–IV; Masjid Shah-i-Khorasan;

8:30am: Masjid Jamia Imamia, Nazimabad 2; Imambargah Almustafa Isna Ashari, Pipri Railway Station, Bin Qasim; Masjid Najaf, Karsaz, Habib Ibrahim Rahmatullah Road;

9:00am: Masjid-i-Raza, New Rizvia Society, Scheme 33; Masjid Shah-i-Karbala, Rizvia Society;

9:15am: Masjid-i-Yasrab, Defence Phase–IV;

9:45am: Masjid Shah-i-Karbala, Rizvia Society.