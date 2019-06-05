Share:

MIRPUR - Muslims across Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Eidul Fitr , simultaneously with the observance of the holy festival in Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday - June 5 - to mark the culmination of the sacred month of Ramazan, says a report reaching here on Tuesday from across the Line of Control.

The Shawwal Moon will be sighted this (Tuesday) evening following which a formal announcement will be made by Ruet e Hilal Committee of Pakistan for celebration of the Eid accordingly. Notably, Eidul Fitr is celebrated on every first of Shawwal, an Islamic month.

In the strife-torn Held Kashmir , Muslim population is fully prepared, despite the restrictions imposed by Indian occupying forces, to attend special congregational Eid prayers in Eidgahs, central mosques and Shrines across the held State where Islamic clerics/ulema would throw light on the significance of the festival of thanksgiving.

The biggest gathering of devotees is expected at historical Jamia Masjid and Hazratbal shrine in Occupied Srinagar, the report underlined.

Mirwaiz of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is scheduled to address people ahead of Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, according to the report.