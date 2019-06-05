Share:

ISLAMABAD - Young rising all-rounder Ali Imran has vowed to excell at higher level. Talking to The Nation, Ali Imran said: “I really enjoyed Ramzan Cup matches for National Bank. I had learnt a lot while playing under floodlights along with Kamran Akmal and other seniors, who guided me a lot. It was my first outing in Karachi and I have learnt a lot there.” Ali said he is very excited about the prospect of playing in England and representing the county. “I badly needs English conditions to explore my batting and bowling expertise. I know I have huge task of fulfilling the void left by great Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mehmood and majority of people in Pakistan have already dubbed me as Abdul Razzaq. “I think with the arrival of a young Managing Director in PCB, players like me have more bright chances of being selected for national team. The MD is going to sign agreement with English counties for exchange programme of players and coaches, which will help us gain much-needed exposure in English conditions,” he added. He said: “I have played a lot of one-day cricket and achieved all in it so now I want to establish myself as complete batsman for all formats. “Today whatever I am enjoying is just because of my father Ch Ajmal Sabir, a renowned cricketer promoter, and my elder brother Engr Hassan Irtza Chaudhry, who is going to USA for PhD on scholarship due to his brilliant academic record. Both always stood behind my back through thick and thin and played key role in making me a player of such caliber,” Ali concluded.