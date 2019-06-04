Share:

KASUR-Raja Jang police learnt that the abduction of a six-year-old boy in their jurisdiction about a week ago had been staged by none other than his own family.

The police said that Inayat Ali, a resident of Matta village, submitted an application to them stating that his six-year-old grandson Arsalan had been abducted by some unknown suspects.

He told the police that the child had gone to school but did not return, adding that all the family members searched him everywhere but in vain. The police registered an abduction case and launched all-out efforts for early recovery of the child.

The police formed five teams that combed the whole area to recover the boy; they also searched him in nearby villages and fields. Besides, announcements were made from mosques about the boy; his photos were also made viral on social media. The police utilised modern methods to investigate the case, and finally recovered the boy from his own family. They confessed to the misdeed, saying that they had staged the abduction of their boy to implicate their opponents in a fake case. Police said that stern action would be taken against them.

MAN SHOT DEAD OVER LAND ISSUE

A man was shot dead over a land issue in Jaly Ke village here the other day. Abid submitted an application to Phoolnagar Saddr police that his elder brother Khalid was asleep outside a shop when four suspects including Khalid and Farooq shot him dead over a land issue. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

FOUND DEAD

A 15-year-old boy was recovered dead from a canal in Mandianwala Chak 19. The deceased identified as Sahil Maseeh was a resident of Naroki Thatha, Pattoki. The police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.