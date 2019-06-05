Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday said that the United Business Group (UBG) which came to power promising a change has transformed FPCCI into a dysfunctional institution.

Those who came to power after promising a change has pushed the FPCCI to new low which has lost all its effectiveness and credibility in the eyes of the business community and the government, it said.

Now FPCCI presents a picture of conspiracies, leg-pulling, favouritism, misuse of authority, and mismanagement resulting in zero output, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW. Talking to Ahmed Jawad, Secretary General (Federal) Businessmen Panel, he said that different officials are involved in an intense power struggle which is damaging the institution.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that UBG ensures installation of puppets against important posts violating merit which has discredited the important institution.

The government is not ready to give it any importance while its budget and other proposals find its way in the dustbin.

Just like the former government, the incumbent government has also decided to ignore it while taking important decisions which has disappointed many stakeholders.