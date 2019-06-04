Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The auspicious day of Eidul Fitr reminds us that while celebrating the occasion with great fervour in the liberated territory, we must not forget our defenseless brethren on the other side of the Line of Control who continue to face the worst Indian repression, and we are to especially pray for their freedom from the Indian yoke,” said AJK President Sardar Masood Khan in his Eid message being across country on Wednesday (today).

He maintained that our real Eid will be on the day when our brethren will be celebrating the occasion in a free environment after freedom from the Indian clutches.

While extending Eid greetings to the Muslims of Pakistan and across the world on behalf of the people of both Azad Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan regretted that our brethren on the other side of the Line of Control are celebrating this Muslim festival under the Indian guns.

The AJK President said in his message released to the media on Tuesday that in Azad Jammu Kashmir, we had observed fasts, offered worship and prayers in a free environment during the holy month of Ramazan, but this month proved highly painful for our brethren in occupied Kashmir and they had to face new tricks of Indian repression on a daily basis. The Indian forces had turned Ramazan into a bloody month for Kashmiri people.

He condemned India and its occupation forces for holding the drama of temporary ceasefire during the month of Ramazan. Under the garb of the ceasefire, they had intensified the so-called siege and search operations and martyred scores of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and left hundreds of others injured through the brute use of force, harassed women folk and cordoned off every small and big city to make the life of the common man miserable.

On the occasion, Sardar Masood Khan assured that the people of the held territory were not alone in their just struggle. “We fully share your pain, miseries, and wounds, and our sympathies are with you,” he underlined.

The AJK president expressed the confidence that occupied Kashmir will see the dawn of the day of freedom shortly, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get their fundamental right to self-determination, and will celebrate Id in an environment free of repression of occupation forces. He assured that the Kashmiri people on his side of the Line of Control were the shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in their freedom struggle.

Citizens robbed of valuables

Two unknown dacoits snatched Rs40,000, ATM cards and cell phones at gunpoint from a police constable named Shehbaz Ahmed Ghuman and his wife near village Dulchikey-Uggoki in Sialkot.

According to police, the constable was on the way back home along with his wife after Eid shopping when the accused looted them at gunpoint. In another incident, three unknown armed motorcyclists snatched a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and cash worth Rs1,500 from a youth named Ayub near village Paraagpur-Sialkot. Two unknown armed dacoits snatched Rs300,000 at gunpoint from a local trader named Khurram Shehzad in Jinnah Town, Hajipura here.

TWO DIE SEPARATELY

Faisal, son of local farmer Nawaz, died of snake bite in village Saalehpur-Bajwat here on Tuesday. He was working in fields when a snake bit him due to which he died on the spot. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of people attended his funeral.

On the other hand, a youth named Sufyan was killed while his friend Danish was injured seriously when a tractor-trolley, overloaded with big iron rods, hit the motorcycle they rode. Police said that the incident occurred near village Hundal-Sialkot. The injured Danish was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to his critical condition. Police are investigating with no arrest so far.