Lahore - The Punjab Government on Tuesday released 51 prisoners from different jails in compliance with the announcement of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about granting special remission of two months.

The CM had announced 60 days remission under CrPC in the sentences of prisoners and sentences of 4516 prisoners have been commuted as a result.

Two months remission in the sentences of 292 prisoners of Central Jail Lahore, 177 prisoners of Central Jail Gujranwala, 54 prisoners of District Jail Kasur, 103 prisoners of District Jail Lahore, 121 prisoners of District Jail Sheikhupura, 169 prisoners of District Jail Sialkot and 40 prisoners of District Jail Narowal has been made. Similarly, two months remissions have been made in the sentences of 112 prisoners of Central Jail Sahiwal, 62 prisoners of High- Security Prison Sahiwal, 56 prisoners of District Jail Okara, 45 prisoners of District Jail Pakpattan, 98 prisoners of District Jail Vehari and 31 prisoners of District Jail Khanewal. Meanwhile, sentences of 41 prisoners of Central Jail Rawalpindi, 229 prisoners of District Jail Attock, 133 prisoners of District Jail Gujrat, 138 prisoners of District Jail Jhelum, 21 prisoners of District Jail Mandi Bahuddin and 18 prisoners of Sub-Jail Chakwal have also been reduced. The sentences of 121 prisoners of Central Jail Faisalabad, 92 prisoners of District Jail Faisalabad, 148 prisoners of District Jail Jhang, 81 prisoners of District Jail Toba Tek Singh have been reduced as well. 162 prisoners of Central Jail Mianwali, 196 prisoners of District Jail Bhakkar, 55 prisoners of District Jail Sargodha, 119 prisoners of District Jail Shahpur and 101 prisoners of District Jail Hafizabad will also avail this facility. Decrease in the sentences of 160 prisoners of Central Jail Multan, 48 prisoners of Central Jail DG Khan, 26 prisoners of District Jail Multan, 39 prisoners of District Jail Muzaffargarh, 30 prisoners of District Jail Rajanpur, 32 prisoners of District Jail Layyah, 16 prisoners of Women Jail Multan and 6 prisoners of Sub-Jail Shujaabad has been made.

51 prisoners set free

A decrease in the sentences of 125 prisoners of Central Jail Bahawalpur, 38 prisoners of District Jail Rahim Yar Khan, 80 prisoners of District Jail Bahawalnagar and one prisoner of Borstal Institution and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur has been made as well.