SIALKOT-The Punjab government has approved special development funds of Rs7.168 billion for the amended construction of bridge over River Chenab near Shehbazpur.

The government has also allocated Rs211 million for the early establishment of protective dykes and embankments over Nullah Dek to save Narowal areas from recurring flood disasters.

According to senior officials, the bridge over River Chenab will connect hundreds of villages between Sialkot and Gujrat districts, and it will also save these villages from floods.

INDIAN NATIONAL BODY RETURNED

The Punjab Rangers handed over the dead body of an Indian national to Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday.

According to the local police officials, the dead body of Indian national reached Head Marala floating in River Chenab a few days ago. The deceased was identified as Rahim Bakhsh.

The Indian BSF was in touch with the Punjab Rangers. The Punjab Rangers handed over the dead body to the Indian BSF after a meeting at Inayat Shaheed Post of the Punjab Rangers along Sialkot Working Boundary.

COP CAUGHT

SELLING WINE

Daska police caught a head constable red-handed while selling wine near his house on Afshan Road here on Tuesday.

Local police officials said that accused Shahid Mehmood was the security in-charge of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Main Branch Daska. They added that he was selling wine in this area by using his influence as a policeman.

According to the FIR ( No. 508/2019) lodged by Gulzar Ahmed under The Prohibition Enforcement of Hadd Order 1979, the accused was selling wine near his house when a police team arrested him and seized 24 bottles of imported wine. The accused was put behind bars. Further investigation against him was underway.