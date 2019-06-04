Share:

Ordinary Muslims in countries where they live as a minority are seen as collaborators with the Muslim terrorist organisation. They face the brunt of societal backlash in the aftermath of any terrorist attack that occurs, as has recently happened in Sri Lanka. All of Sri Lanka’s Muslim ministers and their deputies had no other choice but to tender their resignations as the hardliner Buddhist monks were increasingly putting pressure on the government to fire Muslim provincial governors and a minister.

Is Islamophobia responsible for the increase in hate against ordinary Muslims whenever a Muslim terrorist organisation carry out attacks against people and states? Yes, there is no other explanation. And what is unfortunate is that the Sri Lankan government has fallen in the trap. Hardly a month after the Easter bombings, the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena pardoned a hardline Buddhist monk, Falagoda Aththe Gnanasara, who is well known for spewing hate and inciting violence against Muslims. The Muslim ministers’ resignation came after this monk among others set a deadline to the state to fire Muslim governors and a minister.

By releasing the hate monger, the Sri Lankan government has shot itself in the foot. The hatemonger monk will rupture the social fabric of the Sri Lankan society if the state turns blind eyes towards his past and present actions that are nothing but constant efforts of instigating hate crimes against Muslims. What is common between the Muslim terrorists behind the Easter bombings and Mr Gnanasara’s Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) is that both groups believe in the efficacy of violence and hate.

The Sri Lankan state wants to kill poison with poison. However, allowing BBS to instigate violence against Muslim will only worsen the battered law and order situation there. The situation is disturbing, as the state has failed to guarantee the security of the Muslim community in the post-Easter bombing days when hate against Muslims is reaching new heights in the country.