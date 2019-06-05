Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

However, rain with dust and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning: 

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit fourteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.