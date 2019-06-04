Share:

SARGODHA/TOBA TEK SINGH-The police have seized huge cache of liquor and held five vintners including a woman who had brought thousands of wine bottles for sale on Eidul Fitr. On a tip-off, a Cantonment Police team led by SHO Qaiser Abbas and ASI Qaiser Iqbal conducted raid in suburban localities of 49-NB including Marriam Town and Sultan Colony and recovered liquor from Imran alias Mani, Azeem alias Kashi, Imran Bashir, Ghaffar Maseeh and Sanam Bibi. Police SHO Qaiser Abbas said that the accused had stocked the liquor for sale during Eid days. Police have filed case against all accused persons under sections of anti-narcotics act and further investigation is underway.

In Toba Tek Singh, the City Police recovered 18 huge sacks filled with fireworks from a Sadiqabad-bound bus on the way from Faisalabad on Tuesday. District Police spokesperson Attaullah told reporters that the police got a tip-off that fireworks in a large quantity are being transported atop a bus which could pose threat to the lives of passengers in case it catch fire. The police arrested bus driver Shahid Pervaiz and conductor Liaqat Ali. However both claimed that they were unaware about the fireworks in the sacks and they meant that it was some other luggage. They also told police that unidentified man had got booked the sacks from Faisalabad for Sadiqabad to some unidentified person. An FIR was registered under sections 285 and 286 of PPC on the complaint of City Police ASI Muhammad Rafiq against driver and conductor of the bus. The police sources informed that when police raided the bus, there were 90 passengers inside and atop the bus, sitting on the sacks carrying more than 900kg fireworks with a “Match crackers” logo printed on each pack. The police have launched hunt for actual owner of the sacks.