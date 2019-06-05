Share:

ISLAMABAD - The IHC has directed the Federal Ministry of Housing and Works to submit its response in a petition challenging forced eviction of journalists from the residences located in the Federal Lodges and Gulshan-e-Jinnah.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by the four local journalists who have challenged the ministry’s step to evict the residences forcibly from them.

In their petitions, their counsel Shoaib Razzaq Advocated informed the court that the Housing Ministry had allotted residences to journalists under the ten per cent quota. He added that the prime minister had ordered to extend the allotment period for them for three months, which was to end on June 19.

However, the petitioners said that the ministry forcibly evicted journalists from the residences and violated the prime minister’s orders. At this juncture, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that the petitioners should have approached to the Prime Minister Office again to get relief.

Later, the IHC bench served notices on the ministry and sought reply from it in this regard.