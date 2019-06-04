Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez thanked her fiancé Alex Rodriguez for making her ‘’feel like the most beautiful person in the world’’ as she accepted the Fashion Icon prize at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday (03.06.19).

The 49-year-old singer-and-actress stepped on stage to receive the final award of the night from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in recognition of her longstanding impact on the fashion world and during her acceptance speech she teared up as she thanked her partner and her children - 11-year-old twins Max and Emme - for their unconditional love and support. She said: ‘’You make me feel like the MVP every day. You make me feel like the most beautiful person in the world, just from your love. Thank you so much.’’

During her speech, the ‘Love Don’t Cost A Thing’ hitmaker also got emotional when she dedicated her win to the late Hollywood hairstylist, Oribe - who died in December 2018 - and A-list make-up artist Kevyn Aucoin, who passed away in 2002. She said: ‘’We lost two (great) artists this year, Kevyn Aucoin and Oribe, who helped turn me from an around-the-way girl. ‘’I said I wouldn’t cry. Together we created so many iconic looks, and I’m forever grateful. And tonight, I’m dedicating this award to them.’J.Lo also addressed how body image standards have changed since the 90s to be more inclusive of curvaceous women and she thanked the designers who were ahead of the trend by embracing her naturally curvy figure.