Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab Ameer and former MPA Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar who had died yesterday was laid to rest in Model Town A graveyard here on Tuesday.

Earlier, his funeral was offered, which was led by the late leader’s son Omar Abdul Rehman. A large number of people from all walks of life including acting JI Amir Liaqat Baloch, JI General secretary Amirul Azeem, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Mehmoodur Rashid, Provincial Food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhry, MNA Malik Farooq Azam and others attended the funeral.

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq and other political and religious leaders have expressed profound grief over the death of Dr Wasim Akhtar. They paid tribute to the late JI leader for his social and religious services.