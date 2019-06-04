Share:

LAHORE - People remained busy with Eid shopping late on Tuesday.

Following the announcement by the Ruet-e-Hilal, people took to the city markets including Liberty Market, Fortress Stadium, Ichra Bazaar, Moon Market, Karim Block Market, Township, MM Alam Road, Anarkali and The Mall.

People also bought bangles from Eid bazaars set up by District admintration Lahore.

Families visiting the liberty market also showed their keen interest in buying artificial jewellery which was available at low price.

“Some artificial jewelry perfectly suits with the Eid dresses and these cheaper items are gift for those people who could not afford the real gold rings or bracelets,” Marium, a resident of Shadman said. Another buyer Mrs Umar at Liberty market’s roadside stall said the artificial jewelry was amazingly became trend in recent years and the variety in this jewelry was completely jaw-dropping.

Haider Abbas from Wahdat Colony said that he bought her kids bangles because Eid was incomplete without the bangles and henna

On the other hand, hundreds of stalls were set up for mendhi designs.

In walled city areas, people also thronged Moti Bazar which is largest shoe market of country. Inside Dehli Gate near Wazir Khan Mosque residents also came out and exchanged Eid greetings.

Due to rush, traffic mess was reported in multiple areas of city. Heavy contingents of police have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Social media users also express greeting on the Twitter with using the hashtag #EidAlFitr2019.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has already constituted special teams to monitor foodstuff quality on Eid.

The food regulatory body issued a duty roster under which these teams would perform in three shifts.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Usman will also pay visit to food outlets.

The director general has directed his squad to take stern action against the people involved in playing with the lives.

Separately, the Lahore Waste Management Company Managing Director Khalid Nazir said the company issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid days to ensure the cleanliness arrangements in city during. Eid holidays of all officials and staffs have been cancelled.

The LWMC staff will render services in three shifts along with midnight operations that will continue till Eid prayers.

Special arrangements have been made to sweep, sprinkle and lime in the surroundings of mosques all over the city. Special messages through mosques will be delivered to people on importance of cleanliness in religion and its positive impacts on day to day life as well as on environment.

LWMC contractors Albayrak and Ozpak will also remain on duty in field to give city exemplary sanitation services on this holy occasion.

Authorities say LWMC helpline 1139 and Clean Lahore android application will respond to citizens’ complaints during Eid holidays.

LWMC spokesperson said more than 7000 tons of waste was lifted from city roads alone on Chand raat (night before the Eid).