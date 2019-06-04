Share:

LOS ANGELES-Madonna will perform at World Pride in New York City.

The ‘Hung Up’ hitmaker has confirmed speculation she’ll take part in the celebrations later this month as she’ll be on stage at the festival’s live music event, Pride Island, on June 30.

Wrapped in a rainbow towel and wearing a hat with the name of her song ‘Crave’ written on it, she said in a video shared to her Instagram account and first screened on the ‘Today’ show: ‘’I hear you. I’ll be on Pride Island, where I was born.’’

The 60-year-old superstar is expected to perform a selection of her songs at the event, which marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York. Grace Jones is also set to headline the two-day event, while other performers include Teyana Taylor, Pabllo Vittar, Kim Petras, Amara La Negra, Abel and Morabito.