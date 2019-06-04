Share:

Rawalpindi - A person was killed while four others sustained critical bullet injuries when their opponent opened indiscriminate fires at them at Saangh Bus Terminal, within the limits of Police Station (PS) Mandra, sources said on Tuesday.

The victims were moved to a local hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. The deceased was identified as Wasim (26) while the injured were identified as Siddique, Shakil, Zaheer and Zubaida Bibi.

The local police allegedly reached late at the crime scene to investigate the gunfire incident.

According to sources, an armed group headed by Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Umar, Abdul Jabbar and Dilshan, residents of Dera Rajgan and Sanjoot, launched an assault against the lady and her relatives apparently to grab their land. The attackers opened indiscriminate firing and killed Wasim on the spot. Other three got injured critically, they said.

After committing the crime, the attackers managed to escape, they added.

The locals moved the victims to hospital for medical treatment. The sources said that the police reached the crime scene with a one-hour delay.

A senior police officer told media that SHO Police Station Mandra inspected the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitness. He said that a case would be registered against accused.

POs given to police on physical remand

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted police four-day physical remand of two proclaimed offenders (PO) involved in firing on a police party and injuring an Assistant Sub inspector in Kallar Syedan.

Anti-Terrorism Court Number 2 Special Judge Suleman Baig gave the accused Shafat Hussain and Kashif Raza into police custody on physical remand and directed to reproduce the accused on June 8 for further hearing.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, a police team of Police Station Kallar Syedan, headed by SHO Basharat Abbasi, produced the two accused before the court amid tight security.

He added the investigation officer pleaded Judge to grant police seven-day physical remand of the accused for investigation, however, the judge rejected request and granted four-day remand.

He said that an ASI Safeer Ahmed raided a house to arrest proclaimed offenders. The POs had opened indiscriminate firing at the police party injuring ASI Safeer critically and fled from the scene. He said that CPO Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana later constituted a team under his supervision and tasked it to arrest the POs. He said that the police managed to arrest the two POs and presented them before ATC.

He said that a case has also been registered against the POs under charges of attempted murder and 7 ATA.

The police are conducting raid to arrest two fleeing POs, he said.