Share:

KAMALIA - A man killed his father-in-law with the help of his father and three brothers at Mauza Jamal Pahar here the other day.

According to police, a case has been registered against the suspects on the compliant of Muzaffar Shah, brother of the deceased. Police said that M Rafiq was irrigating his fields at Mauza Jamal Pahar the other day when his two sons-in-law namely Qadeer and Shakeel came. They were accompanied by their father Latif and two brothers - Tanveer and Khalil.