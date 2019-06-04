Share:

Balochistan has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country, and that the unavailability of female gynaecologists is one of the prime reasons behind this disaster.

Notably, Kharan district is one such part of Balochistan where the maternal mortality rate is on a constant rise because a large number of delivery cases are handled by untrained midwives as gynaecologists are not willing to work in rural areas. Women are delivering at homes and not at health care centres. Those families who can bear the expenses to refer their patients to major cities usually face the death of their loved ones either on the way or at arrival. It is a cordial request to CM Jam Kamal to appoint specialists in Kharan to deal with such cases.

ABBAS MIRZA,

Balochistan, May 30.