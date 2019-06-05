Share:

OKARA - A seven-year-old mentally-challenged child was sexually assaulted here in the other day.

According to police, in village Qadirabad, seven-year-old mentally-challenged child, son of a woman Yasmin Bibi was lured the accused identified as Muhammad Imran to deserted place where he sexually assaulted him. The suspect fled the scene leaving the minor in critical condition. The Mandi Ahmedabad Police have registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three narcotics dealers with huge quantity of drug. On a tip off, the Okara Saddr Police carried out a raid in village 33/2RA and arrested Abid Ali ad Muhammad Razzaq with 1.3kg hashish. In another raid, the police arrested Atif Naseer at Depalpur chowk with 350g of charas. The police registered separate cases against the drug peddlers.