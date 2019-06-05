Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to ensure a cleaner and safer environment, underlining the need for effective strategy against air and marine pollution that directly affected quality of life.

“I would also urge the industrial community to come together and embrace best practices and principles for the protection and preservation of our shared asset; The Environment,” he said in his message issued in connection with the World Environment Day to be observed on June 5 under the theme “Air Pollution.”

The day is marked to raise awareness about the significance of healthy and green environment. It aims to promote environmental measures for improving the quality of life, especially for future generations, a Pakistan Navy (PN) Press release said.

Pakistan Navy celebrates World Environment Day to underscore the significance of environment and undertakes numerous protection measures; focusing on the marine environment.

The Naval Chief said that ‘Air Pollution’ s a global nemesis affecting everyone, so the PN ‘s Field Commands had accordingly planned a number of activities to inculcate a sense of responsibility among all personnel to preserve our precious environment.

“I expect all Units under Command to put up dedicated efforts to make these events a success.”

The PN has launched various initiatives, such as trees and mangroves plantation campaign, banned use of polythene bags in Naval premises, collection of solid waste in harbours and installation of Reed Bed Reverse Osmosis Plants for Sewerage Water Treatment in residential areas.

In addition, relevant government and non-governmental organizations are also sensitised and their co-operation solicited in undertaking these environment protection measures.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas has assumed the responsibilities as Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP).

“Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Zahid llyas is now the Commander of all Pakistan Navy Units/ Establishments from Bahawalpur to Wazirabad and the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore,” a Pakistan Navy (PN) Press release said here Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas, who got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988, has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS BABUR and PNS ZULFIQAR, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy and Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron.

He has also commanded Combined Task Force-150 (CTF-150).

His distinguished Staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff and Director General C4I at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He has also done Masters in Military Research from United Kingdom and Senior Naval Command Course from China.

Before assuming the duties as Commander Central Punjab, the Admiral was serving as Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

The change of command ceremony was held at Naval Complex Walton, Lahore where Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi handed over the Command to the newly appointed COMCEP.

Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas was presented with the guard of honour and introduced to the Commanding officers / Officers in Charges and Staff Officers of Headquarters COMCEP.

Upon assumption of the command, the newly appointed COMCEP, Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas visited Shuhada’s Monument, laid wreath and offered Fateha.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/sailors and Navy civilians.